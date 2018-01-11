Bulletin, from Google

Bulletin is an app for contributing hyperlocal stories about your community, for your community, right from your phone. Bulletin makes it effortless to put a spotlight on inspiring stories that aren’t being told.

What’s special about a story on Bulletin? A Bulletin story is...

Impactful : Bulletin helps you tell the stories that aren't being told

Open : Bulletin stories are public and easy to discover: on Google search, through social networks, or via links sent by email and messaging apps

Effortless : No setup is required to create a story - all you need is a smartphone

With Bulletin you can contribute to local stories and be the voice of your community!